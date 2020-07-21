BISD discussed several new measures for the 2020-2021 school year, including a possible district-wide wifi network.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD released new details behind their plans to reopen schools across the city for all grade groups.

The district hosted their board meeting Monday night via zoom.

School officials say the first thing they need is for parents to fill out the survey for reopening.

The district is working on providing its students with the technology needed to do online classrooms.

They've ordered additional devices and are working on a possible district-wide wifi network, with one of the first towers already set to be placed at SFA middle school.

For the school year, visitors and volunteers will be restricted to essential visits, and they must pass a health screening before entering.

As for transportation, bus drivers will be health screened and seats and rails will be disinfected between each run.

Students will also be asked to board the bus back to front to avoid passing each other.

You can find Bryan ISD's Return to Learn plans on their website.

The district says the plan is in "ongoing draft form," and the information in their documents are "subject to change based on the fluid nature of community health concerns and new information provided by the Texas Education Agency & other governing entities."

If you are a parent of a child who attends a school in BISD and you haven't gotten an email to commit to any of their learning options, you can email BISD_enrollment@bryanisd.org or call 979-209-1288.