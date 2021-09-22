Bryan ISD impacted by the 'devious licks' challenge

The district urges students to think twice before trying to steal or damage school property.

BRYAN, Texas — In recent months, a viral TikTok trend called the “devious lick challenge” has influenced students across the country to steal items from their schools. Unfortunately, Bryan ISD is one of the districts that has been affected by the challenge.

“Bryan ISD saw activity last week, addressed this with our secondary students, and informed parents so they could also have conversations with their children.” said the district

The district urges students to think about their actions because, “What may seem like a funny social media prank could have a long-lasting, negative impact on both the student and their family.”

"THESE ARE NOW CONSIDER CRIMINAL ACTS" Students are now facing charges for vandalizing school property as part of the "Devious Lick" @tiktok_us challenge. Hear how kids are getting past the platforms attempt at stopping the trend& what districts are hoping @tiktok_us will do. pic.twitter.com/uCBjPYdSNZ — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) September 22, 2021

Since then, several students from the Bryan-College Station area weighed in on how this challenge has impacted them as young adults.

Piper Belk, a student at Cornerstone Christian Academy and a TikTok user, said that the challenge is no laughing matter.

“I think it’s just, honestly, just for that fifteen minutes of fame. There have been previous challenges that have hospitalized children,” said Belk.

Jina Garcia, a senior at CCA, said that the trend has also impacted other students.

“If you’re stealing toilets, you’re not just impacting the school. You’re impacting the students there,” said Garcia.