Bryan ISD looking to support the fine arts in Nov. bond election

It would put Bryan ISD back on a replacement cycle to purchase new instruments when the older ones wear out.

BRYAN, Texas — Tuesday is the beginning of early voting. Bryan ISD taxpayer's ballots include approval on a $175,000,000 bond for the school district. If approved, some of those funds will go towards the fine arts within the district.

“There are no mistakes when it comes to art, only creative solutions," said Patrick Corbett, the fine arts director for Bryan ISD.

Bryan ISD fine arts programs range from the elementary to the high school level.

The school district believes every student deserves an opportunity to play an instrument. However, with so many students each year using the district’s instruments and equipment, there's a point when materials need to be replaced or upgraded.

“We’ve got a lot of growth in the program which is great and we just need to be able to accommodate all of that growth," said Bre Osbourn, the director of bands for Bryan High School.

In total, the upgrades from the districts 2020 bond election for the fine arts come out to $1,620,297. It would include putting Bryan ISD back on a replacement cycle to purchase new instruments when the older ones wear out.

“Many of our instruments are 30 and 40 years old and it's not economically feasible to continue to repair them," Corbett said. "After so many repairs, they just do not function at a level I want a student playing.”

"We’re able to provide instruments and that means any kid coming from any background or any family won’t be intimidated by asking about being in a program because we can provide instruments for them to use," Osbourn said.

The last bond gave upgrades to the district auditorium's sound systems. The 2020 bond allows for upgrades to the sound systems in the classroom, which teachers feel give immediate feedback to students.

"These kids know they’re working with each other and working for band, but they get a return," Osbourn said. "There is so much positive feedback and Bryan-College Station appreciates what they’re doing.”

The bond would include district-wide facility improvements and repairs at all levels.