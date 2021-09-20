Bryan ISD parent looking for answers regarding COVID attendance

Georgette Johnson is concerned that if she decided to keep her daughter at home due to prevent COVID-19 exposure, she would be charged with truancy.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan I.S.D parent said the school district told her that if she opted to keep her daughter home to prevent exposure from COVID-positive students, the student [her daughter] would be considered absent. Enough absences would result in truancy charges.

Georgette Johnson, a Bryan ISD parent, said she receives emails from the school daily confirming positive cases at the Bryan High School campus.

Johnson said, “They inform us, pretty much on a daily basis, that there are students in the class that have contracted COVID and that my child may have been exposed.”

Concerned for her family’s safety, Johnson called the school asking for alternative learning options but said they informed her it would be counted as an absence if she opted to keep her daughter home.

The district said that while it would count as an absence, it would be an 'excused' and not lead to truancy charges.

“Our Return to Learn Plan says that a child who has been in close contact and elects to quarantine, those absences are excused and wouldn't count against them. [They are marked absent, but those absences are excused and don't count towards truancy],” said Bryan ISD communications.

Johnson said that she is hoping for a virtual option for students like her daughter. Due to parent interest like Johnson’s, Bryan ISD is considering implementing a “Virtual Academy” open to specific students from grades K-6.