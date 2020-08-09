Bryan ISD preparing for second six-weeks of school year

Bryan ISD School Board held a meeting Tuesday to discuss agenda items such as how the first few weeks of school have gone so far.

BRYAN, Texas — Classes have been back in session for nearly three weeks at Bryan ISD. The school district has been able to assess what’s been working well and what might still need some improvements. One thing is clear though; things are changing and adaptations are being made every day during this new age of learning.

“It’s been impressive to see our teaching workforce and campus administrators truly are doing everything they can to support learning," said Dr. Barbara Ybarra, associated superintendent of Teaching and Learning at Bryan ISD.

For the first six weeks of school, five percent of Bryan ISD students chose Hybrid Learning, 42 percent chose At-Home Learning and 53 percent are learning on- campus. However, those numbers will change once the district enters it's second six weeks.

“So far, we’ve had about 1,200 responses or requests to change the instructional model for the second six weeks," Ybarra said.

Students and families still have until Sept. 14 to decide which learning method they want to choose for the upcoming six weeks. Bryan ISD is also implementing a new homework help tool for those who are working from home called Enlighten.

"It’s to help students that are at-home learners with quick homework questions whether it be content or Schoology navigation," Ybarra said.

It kicked off on Sept. 8, and staff will be ready to help every Tuesday and Thursday on the program. Times of availability will be based on grade level and subject.

“We know our on-campus learners have access to their teachers during the school day uninterrupted, for the most part," Ybarra said. "Our at-home learners also have daily access to their teachers but maybe not at the moment in time a teacher is available that they have a question.”

The program is just another support system available to students while learning.

Bryan ISD has also allocated additional funding to hire part-time tutors for all campuses.

“Those people will come into the classroom on a rotation designed by the campus administrator and they may work with a small group of students while the teacher is working with their online students," Ybarra said.

It's helping teachers be able to teach in two places at once.