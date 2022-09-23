A Bryan ISD principal and her family got surprise of a lifetime

The Thomman family welcomed home their husband/father home from deployment in the Middle East.

BRYAN, Texas — Amy Thomman is the principal at Johnson Elementary in Bryan, Texas, and her friends at Bryan ISD helped surprise her and her children Thurs, Sept 22.

"I had a late meeting after school so I thought it was actually gonna be running late today so my mind has been all over the place but did not expect this," Thomman said.

Amy's husband, Ross, hadn't seen his family since January because he was away on deployment over in the Middle East.

"Oh it was everything I'd imagined it would be, they've been expecting me but they didn't know when so it was priceless," Thomman said.

Samantha Thomman, Amy Thomman's daughter, was in the midst of getting ready for her middle school volleyball game when she noted vaguely seeing her father behind her.

Then, the big surprise was unveiled.

"I saw him but I didn't quite process it really," Samantha Thomman said. "So I just turned around because I knew mom would want a picture of all of us being surprised so I took the picture."