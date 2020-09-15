Bryan ISD receives 900 packaged school supplies from JLBCS 'Stuff the Bus' campaign

Each package contains a variety of school supplies such as notebooks, folders, highlighters and other writing utensils.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD has received 900 packaged school supplies from the Junior League of Bryan-College Station's annual Stuff the Bus campaign in August.

This campaign was a three-day fundraiser to collect school supplies for the elementary and intermediate schools in Bryan- College Station.

“We see every year as we get further into the school year, supplies start to run down and so it’s great to have supplies on reserve that we can bring in," said Bryan ISD's executive director of communications Matt Leblanc.

Each package contains a variety of school supplies such as notebooks, folders, highlighters and other writing utensils.

“What’s so awesome about these is it’s really really versatile so students in the first grade can use them or students in 11th grade can use this and that’s why it can really help out around our district because the schools that need it the most no matter the grade have students that can use the supplies in this box," said Leblanc.

With students in Bryan ISD transitioning between online and in-person classes, having your own school supplies instead of sharing this year is important.

“We encourage all parents whether that’s learning on campus or at-home to buy all of their school supplies, but we’re gonna have students coming back the second six weeks that have been at home and so we know that there are some students that come in that don’t have all their school supplies because they’ve already started school," said Leblanc