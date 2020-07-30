Bryan ISD responds to AG Paxton's letter

Paxton says local health authorities cannot close schools in order to prevent future COVID-19 infections, but some schools say this doesn't change anything.

BRYAN, Texas — Texas schools have had a lot to decide on how they're offering instruction this fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues; and because of an opinion letter from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, another decision for Texas schools is on the horizon.

In Paxton's letter, he says local health authorities cannot issue orders to close schools in order to prevent future infections of COVID-19, but some schools say this letter does not change anything.

Bryan ISD says they will still take direction from the local health department, even if they have to make the ultimate decision themselves.

“Parents need to know, as well as teachers and staff of Bryan ISD, we will continue to consult with our local health district. They have done an incredible job working with us throughout this entire situation and they will continue to. We are going to continue consulting with them while still making sure we are following all TEA guidelines, guidelines from the governor, and guidelines from the attorney general as well,” said BISD director of communications Matthew Leblanc.