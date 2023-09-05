Bryan ISD Robotics teacher selected as finalist for 2024 TASA Teacher of the Year

On top of Naveen Cunha's responsibilities teaching eighth-grade Robotics, he is also the coordinator of Bryan ISD's STEM academy.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Stephen F. Austin Middle School Robotics Teacher Naveen Cunha has been selected as a finalist for the 2024 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Secondary Teacher of the Year award.

Cunha has taught eighth-grade Robotics at the school for the past six years of his over 30-year-long education career. He also is the coordinator of Bryan ISD's Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Academy.

Earlier in the year, Cunha was named as the Secondary 2024 Texas Regional Teacher of the Year for Region 6, which is made up of school districts in Central Texas, the Brazos Valley, East Texas, and outside of the Greater Houston area.

The Elementary 2024 Texas Regional Teacher of the Year award for Region 6 was awarded to Normangee Elementary School teacher Kamy Taylor.

The finalists for the TASA Secondary Teacher of the Year award include:

Schrundagale Griffith - Longview ISD

Dr. Cynthia Hopkins - Corpus Christi ISD

Naveen Cunha - Bryan ISD

“I became a teacher because of my desire to be a life-learner and to share that passion with others,” said Cunha in a news post on the TASA website. “Advocating for our program and students have been a mindset since the beginning which has reaped rewards in many ways.”

Cunha has also received other awards for his work in the field of education. Those awards include the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST) and the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA) Teacher Excellence Award, among others.