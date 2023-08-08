Bryan ISD school board announces 2% raises for upcoming school year

"With the unknown regarding the state legislature's special session in October, we appreciate this timely investment in our staff," said Clay Falls.

On Monday, the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees approved a 2% raise for all returning employees, and is situated to take effect in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

"We are very thankful for the school board's commitment to our staff," said Clay Falls, Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs in an announcement on the school district's website. "With the unknown regarding the state legislature's special session in October, we appreciate this timely investment in our staff."

On Thursday, the new school year will kick off for Bryan ISD. Click here to view the start and end times for the district's schools.

