Bryan ISD students and staff show support for Uvalde

Over 200 students attended the Bryan ISD workshop to show support for Uvalde CISD's first day of school.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD students showed their support for Uvalde at the district’s Sept. 6 workshop.

Students and staff with the school district wore maroon ribbons as Uvalde CISD started their first day of the school year for their district. More than 200 students from several Bryan ISD campuses made an appearance on Tuesday afternoon. The students were part of the Student Ambassadors program with the district.

The workshop started at 12:00p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at Bryan ISD’s administration building. After students filled the room, several student leaders were selected to speak before the school board and the superintendent for BISD.

Both students and staff agreed that the workshop was important to send a message to the people of Uvalde.

"We're wearing maroon on the campus and all around the schools to let them know that we're there for them and they have that support just around the world and not just in their little city,” said Londuyn Singleton, a student at Rudder High School.



“We have kids who want to lead, who want to be game-changers, and they just need opportunities and they need empowerment and agency from the adults,” said Lindsey Killingsworth, a P.E. Coach with Bryan ISD.