Bryan students celebrate perfect attendance with Christmas trees

BRYAN, Texas — It's the holiday season and everyone can use a little holiday cheer, no matter the size or age.

Kemp-Carver Elementary School in Bryan rewarded 22 students for having perfect attendance for the month of November. Students were given their own Christmas trees and a box of ornaments to go along with.

"Coming onto the campus this year and being able to be part of such a special event and impacting lives has been really special." said assistant principal Ashley Lopez. "I feel really blessed to be here."

Staff members and community donations were able to help fund this year's perfect attendance rewards. This year's donations were the largest yet.

The elementary school puts on rewards like this every year because it can be a hassle for both parents and students to get to school everyday, so perfect attendance should be celebrated.

"It shows them that attendance matters," Lopez said.

Students with perfect attendance for the month of November were put into a drawing. Three students from each grade were picked.

This month's Essential 8 trait for Bryan ISD is philanthropy. Fourth-grader, Jamiya Collins, decided to exhibit the trait and give her Christmas tree away to a fellow classmate. Her reason was that she already had a tree at home and her friend didn't. She also said all part of the giving season and wanted to make him happy.