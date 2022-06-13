Bryan ISD selected a former Bryan High grad to lead the Vikings.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD picked Justin Garcia, a former baseball player for Prairie View A&M University, to become Bryan High's new head baseball coach.

Garcia use to attend and play for Bryan High back in 2008. Garcia has a degree in Bachelor of Science in Human Performance from Prairie View A&M.

Garcia has experience as a head coach at Somerville High School for two seasons. This year will make Garcia’s tenth season coaching Texas High School baseball. Garcia has experience at several levels, and even before accepting his current position, he worked as a varsity assistant for five years.

Garcia is returning back to Bryan High School to lead the Vikings players.