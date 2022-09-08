Bryan teacher says new school year will be bittersweet

Kathy Beckworth has been an educator since the 90s, and is eager to welcome students back with love, even after a COVID-filled year.

BRYAN, Texas — School will be back in session starting on Aug. 16 for Bryan ISD students.

As children are getting back to the books, longtime educator Kathy Beckworth explained how thrilled she was for the school year to begin.

She has been teaching for at Branch Elementary in Bryan ISD since the school opened up in 1990 as a kindergarten teacher.

With school a week away, she shared her excitement that her students will be returning. She believes welcoming her students, who she describes as her "babies," back with love after so many challenges that faced school systems. She said they are walking by faith this school year.

"Being here at Branch for the majority of my school year, I've worked with awesome people who care about each child," said Beckworth.

It's a bittersweet moment because this will be her last year teaching before she retires.

"They're safe and secure for my grandkids to come here, I know that they're safe," said Beckworth. "I know that when they walk through these doors they're gonna feel love, from the front door to the back door."