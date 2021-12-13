College Station high school Cougar Club is looking to charter 5 buses to Arlington

When the college station cougars head to Arlington this week, it won't just be the players, coaches and parents, it will be the whole community as well.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station high school Cougar Club is the official booster club of the purple and black, supporting all boys and girls athletics.

President elect of the College Station high school Cougar Club, Rhonda Pickett says when it comes to C-Stat its all about family.

"The coaching staff from top to bottom, along with all of the varsity and sub varsity players their very supportive of cougar club," Pickett. "Their families are very supportive of cougar club, and as has been a common recurring theme this year with the senior class Cougar is family."

In 2017 the Cougar Club chartered 4 buses to AT&T stadium in Arlington, but this time around their looking to 1 up themselves.

"Our goal is to try and beat that. As we said, a challenge was made to us, so we've accepted it," Pickett said. "We are trying to rally our community and we would love to fill 5 buses or more than that. Cougar club is willing to go out and charter as many buses as it takes to get fan from bravos valley to AT&T stadium."

That would be over 250 C-stat fans at Jerry World. As of tonight the first Cougar Club charter bus has been sold out, and the second is quickly heading that way as well.

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED



COUGAR CLUB FAN BUSES are for our fans of ALL ages (minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian)



Sign Up NOW at https://t.co/0sIM12gxzV



We will publish each day to track our goal.



— CSHS Cougar Club (@CSHSCougarClub) December 13, 2021

It's more the merrier according to College Station star quarterback Jett Huff.

"I know in 17 it was pretty packed, and I'd love for it to be like that again," Huff said. "Us players we love the fans, we love the environment, so that would be really cool."