College Station High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The staff member was last at the school on Aug. 18, which was the first day of the 2020-2021 academic year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A staff member at College Station High School has tested positive for COVID-19. CSHS Principal Tiffany Parkerson notified students and families via email Wednesday night.

The email states the staff member was last at the school on Aug. 18, which was the first day of classes. According to Parkerson, all areas the staff member heavily used were closed off and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectant before classes on Wednesday.

Because of privacy requirements, no other details or information about the staff member was released.

College Station ISD is working with the Brazos County Health District to find and contact any individuals who were in close contact with the staff member. Any staff members or students that were in close contact can't return to school until the end of a 14-day-quarantine.