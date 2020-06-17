College Station ISD adds more days to 2020-2021 calendar

Because of concerns over coronavirus and how it could affect missed school days, CSISD is adjusting its 2020-2021 academic calendar.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD is moving forward with changes to its 2020-2021 academic calendar. The Board of Trustees approved the adjusted calendar unanimously at a board meeting

"When this calendar was approved January 2020, no one had any idea what the future was holding for us," said superintendent Mike Martindale.

Because of concerns over coronavirus and how it could affect missed school days, CSISD is adjusting its 2020-2021 academic calendar to help in case of a possible COVID-19 resurgence.

College Station ISD will now start its first day of classes on Aug. 13. The prior calendar had a start date of Aug 18. As well, Oct. 9, Jan. 5 and Feb. 16 professional development days have been changed to instructional days.

With both these adjustments, CSISD is increasing its total student instructional days from 174 to 180.

"I think anyway that we can just acquire or build more time into our additional calendar is just a positive," Martindale said.

These additional days provide the district to be well over the minimum minute 75,600 requirements for the state. This means if the district does have to account for missed days, the adjusted calendar provides a safety blanket to meet the requirement.

"On the flip-side, if we don't lose time, it is that much more time we have with our students," Martindale said.

Superintendent Martindale said the district wanted to adjust the calendar in a way that wouldn't disrupt plans that students and families may have throughout the school year.

"We want to make an adjustment and not be too extreme with that and not interfere with some travel plans or create child care issues for our families," Martindale said.