College Station ISD gives update to instruction for upcoming school year

The Board of Trustees and district administration discussed collaborations, mask requirements, among other items at Tuesday meeting.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station ISD Board of Trustees met to continue more discussion on the instruction and operations for the 2020-2021 academic school year. Although the board met only last Wednesday for the same discussions there are numerous updates.

CSISD is collaborating with the Brazos County Health District. Some of the discussions include looking at indicators as to what would warrant a school closure due to COVID-19. The school district and the health district are looking at examples from what other counties are doing.

Superintendent Mike Martindale said the district could be sharing a plan with the public by the end of the week.

Another topic discussed Tuesday night were discussions with school principals, particularly at the elementary school level.

Following ongoing discussion with campus administrators and the Brazos County Health District the requirement for masks has been extended to include all students in grades K-12. This requirement will remain in effect until at least the end of the first marking period.

The school district also gave out data about how many families have responded to the its survey they would prefer on-site or virtual learning for the next year.

As of Jul. 21, there has been 4,184 individual responses. 31.1 percent of respondents said they prefer their student take part in a virtual model. 68.9 percent said they prefer their student learning on-site.

Families have until Jul. 30 to respond to the survey.