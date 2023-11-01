Six College Station ISD band members qualify for state band

To qualify for the state ensemble is the highest honor a Texas music student can achieve.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A total of six band students from College Station ISD have been selected to perform with the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Band, according to a release from the school district.

In total, five students from College Station High School and one student from A&M Consolidated High School qualified for the All-State ensemble.

The six who qualified include:

Edward Yan - College Station High School

Riho Miyamoto - College Station High School

Luke Hudgins - College Station High School

Cooper Allen - College Station High School

Mauricio Garcia - College Station High School

Nathan Taylor - A&M Consolidated High School

While the aforementioned six students achieved a great feat in being selected for the All-State Band, 74 students were selected for the region band, which is another higher ensemble that band members can qualify for.

Of the 74 that made the region band, 22 advanced to the area auditions to be selected for the state band.

Out of over 70,000 students who audition for various district, region, area, and all-state ensembles, just 1,875 students end up being selected to perform in one of 18 ensembles in band, orchestra, and choir. To be selected as one of the top 2.6 percent of musicians in the state is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.

The six will perform with the All-State band in San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 11.