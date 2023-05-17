College Station ISD Committee recommends a $350 million bond for this fall

At Tuesday night's meeting, the College Station ISD Board of Trustees discussed plans for the district in the upcoming school year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After weeks of discussion, the College Station ISD's Long-Range Facilities and Bond Planning Committee have recommended the school board call a $350 million bond for this fall.

"We've been through a long process that started approximately 10 months ago. It started with a comprehensive facilities condition assessment that was done by VLK Architects," CSISD Director of Communications Chuck Glenewinkel said. "All that information was gathered and put together and prioritized into different projects."

During a presentation at last night's board meeting, the committee recommended 17 projects be placed on the largest-ever bond recommended to the CSISD school board according to Glenewinkel.

"The committee is the ones who put these projects forward, and they're the ones who are dreaming of these projects and want them to become a reality for the students at College Station ISD," Glenewinkel said. "We have definite needs around the school district, that need to be addressed, and many of those are addressed with this bond proposal."

The proposed projects include school renovations and additions, stadium and athletic field refurbishments, career and technical education advancements, and district-wide safety measures, and more.

"There'll be multiple more presentations with a lot more details, implications on the tax rate, how those propositions are all packaged to put in front of the voters, and whether or not the bond will go forward," Glenewinkel said.