CSISD Board meeting Thursday to possibly push back school start date

The possible shift in the start date would give teachers and staff three extra days of preparation.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station ISD Board of Trustees will be meeting Thursday July 30 to determine if they should push back CSISD's first day of school from August 13 to August 18.

The possible changes come as teachers are preparing to return back to school on August 10, giving them only three days of preparation before school starts. This new shift in start dates would allow extra time for teachers to prepare for instructional and precautionary measures, making sure they are adequately prepared to serve both on campus and online learners.

The rest of the 2020-2021 school calendar will remain unchanged.

The school district is giving parents until July 30 to choose their child's learning preference; either on-site or online. If the survey is not completed by the deadline, it will be assumed that your child will be attending school on-site.