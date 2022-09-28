12-year-old female arrested after making Snapchat threat to Davila Middle School

The female was arrested for False Alarm or Report, which is a Class A misdemeanor and can result in a state felony charge.

BRYAN, Texas — On Sept. 23, Bryan PD were made aware of a threat circulating on SnapChat towards Davila Middle School. Patrol and school resource officers responded to the threat and quickly determined there was no threat.

On Tues, Sept. 27, authorities identified and arrested the perpetrator, according to a press release from the Bryan Police Department.

The 12-year-old in question was charged with False Alarm or Report, which according to the Texas Penal Code is a Class A misdemeanor and is a state felony, which can result in a jail sentence between 180 days and two years.

The same day the original threat was made, another threat was also made towards Rayburn Intermediate School just 10 minutes away. It has not been determined whether or not the two threats were related.