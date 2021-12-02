Departed Brenham art teacher continues to impact students

Robert Parker passed away in 2019. His legacy of supporting students continues to live on at Brenham High School.

BRENHAM, Texas — Teachers have the ability to influence students and leave their mark for generations. A departed art teacher at Brenham High School proves just that.

Described as ‘friendly’ and ‘caring,’ Brooke Trahan is Brenham High School’s newest visual arts teacher.

“We talk to each other, not just about school but she’ll help me when I’m having a bad day," said freshman Duinamis Hampton. "She makes the kid feel better being comfortable about what they can do and can’t do.”

While this may be Trahan’s first year teaching as a Cub, she is no stranger to Brenham and the high school.

“I’ve actually been teaching for nine years, but this is my first year teaching back home," said Trahan. "I love Brenham and being a Cub. I graduated from here in 2008.”

Trahan said a highlight from her four years at BHS was her former art teacher, Robert Parker.

"My freshman year I had Mr. Parker and I was doing assignments for different things and he was like, 'You have something here. You need to stick with this,'” Trahan explained.

Now, Trahan is teaching in the same classroom her mentor was guiding and influencing her in more than 10 years ago.

“He was such a role model to me, I want to have that impact on students," Trahan said.

Parker passed away in 2019. He served the Brenham community for 40 years as a teacher.

Trahan describes him as somebody everybody in town knew and many being former students of his.

When Trahan came back to teach at her alma mater, she knew she had big shoes to fill.

“My goal is to hopefully do those same things for my kids and hopefully inspire them to push for their dreams," Trahan said.

When Parker’s widow, Ruth Parker, heard about Trahan accepting her new position at the high school, she invited her over to her home studio. It was not just to catch up. Parker gave Trahan numerous items of her late husbands' to take back to her new classroom.

"The next thing I know I can’t fit anything else in my car," Trahan said. "She’s like, 'Go drop it off and come back!’”

The Brenham ISD teacher ended up with two carloads of art supplies valued at more than $6,000. The items are for the students and it will help ease the costs to pay for their supplies.

“I think it’s kind of funny how somebody I’ve never met and hasn’t taught me has made an impact so I can do better in school and help my art career going forward," Hampton said.

Trahan describes seeing her former teacher's legacy continue, now with her behind that desk, as amazing.

"It’s so overwhelming, but it’s really beautiful," Trahan said.