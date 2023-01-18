A local nonprofit organization is pledging millions for children's safety at school

The Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation recently pledged over a million dollars to upgrade safety and security in local schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Given the recent tragedies at schools, the need for proper safety and security for children is now at an all time high.

Recently, a local family stepped up to help a nationwide concern: children's safety.

The Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation are known donors in the community, and have even established the American Momentum Bank throughout Central Texas.

On Tuesday, they made a one million dollar donation to both College Station and Bryan Independent School districts for upgraded safety and security measures.

"A student should not come to school worried about their safety and security," said Matt Nash, a spokesperson for The Adam family.

This also aligns with the mission of BISD to 'keep children first always,' stated Superintendent Ginger Carrabine.

"Safety and security is always our number one priority at Bryan ISD and we've done a lot of things," said Carrabine.

Things like the new perimeter fencing and security vestibule installed on BISD campuses. Post-Uvalde, the Adams wanted to contribute to the efforts made at local school districts to enhance safety and security measures.

"If (the events at Uvalde) were to happen to this community--or any community--both the immediate and long term effects that community would be hard to recover from and we're seeing that in Uvalde," said Nash.

Throughout the year, if further needs are unmet, the Adam family will donate another $1.5 million, bringing the total pledge up to $5 million potentially.