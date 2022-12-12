Five CSISD Students advance to perform at Texas All-State concerts in February

Five CSISD High Schoolers were selected to perform at elite Texas All-State concerts in San Antonio this February.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Local talent is making big waves at the state level. Five CSISD high school students were selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Texas All-State Orchestras and 6A Symphonic Band.

These students were chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region, and area levels, and they are under the direction of Jason Hooper (CSHS) and Jane McCormick (AMCHS).

Out of more than 70,000 students from around the state who audition, only 1,875 are selected through the audition process for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles in orchestra, band and choir. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

This is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. For many of these students, their passion for music goes beyond the competitions and awards.

Two time All-State Qualifier and Violinist, Andrew Kim explained, "I feel like you get inspired by the music itself. When you listen to the diverse amount of pieces there are it's just incredible and it can really act as emotional catalyst and you feel the music in you."