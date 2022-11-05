Five CSISD musicians named as finalists for Brazos Valley youth concerto competition

The finalists will perform their pieces at First United Methodist Church in Bryan on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five College Station ISD musicians have been named as finalists for the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra (FASO) 22nd Annual Youth Concerto Competition, according to a press release from the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Freshman Jerry Hsieh of College Station High School, sophomore Andrew Kim of College Station High School, senior Anna Kimber of College Station High School, 8th grader Misato Koiwa of Wellborn Middle School, and sophomore Christina Yum of A&M Consolidated High School were all selected as finalists for the competition.

All of the selected musicians minus Koiwa were selected as violinists. Koiwa was selected as a flutist.

The five will perform their pieces at First United Methodist Church in Bryan on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. The event is free for the public to attend.

The program of pieces the five will perform is as follows:

Jerry Hsieh: Fritz Kreisler - Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugnani

Andrew Kim: Felix Mendelssohn - Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64, Mvt. 1

Anna Kimber: W. A. Mozart - Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K.216, Mvt. 1

Misato Koiwa: Joseph Haydn - Concerto in D Major, Mvt. 1

Christina Yum: Henryk Wieniawski - Concerto No. 2 in D minor, Op. 22, Mvt. 3

The winner of the competition will be featured as a soloist in the upcoming Children’s Concert with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra on January 24, 2023. The winner will also receive a $1,000 scholarship to the school of their choice thanks to the Tracy and Tamara Carter Youth Concerto Endowed Scholarship fund.