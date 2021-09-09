Franklin ISD temporarily closes elementary school due to growing COVID-19 cases

The campus will be closed from Sept. 10 - 17

FRANKLIN, Texas — Franklin ISD announced Thursday the closure of Roland Reynolds Elementary School after confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in their Pre-Kindergarten classes.

"In an abundance of caution, we have decided to close the elementary campus from Friday, September 10, 2021 through Friday, September 17th, 2021," Superintendent Bret Lowry said in a press release.

To avoid delaying progress, students will begin to access an online learning platform on Monday, September 13 through Friday, September 17, missing no time.

Students who do not have internet access and need technological devices can pick up equipment Friday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.