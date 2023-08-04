Harmony Science Academy Bryan students qualify for Aerial Drone Competition Championship in Sugar Land

The three students will compete in the Aerial Drone Competition Championship: Perseverance in Sugar Land from April 15-16.

BRYAN, Texas — Three students from the Harmony Science Academy in Bryan are set to compete in the Aerial Drone Competition Championship: Perseverance in Sugar Land from April 15-16, according to a news release from the organization.

The team of three middle schoolers--two sixth graders and one seventh grader--earned their spot at the championship event through a first place overall finish alongside a Autonomous Flight Champion award at the Hastings High School Aerial Drone Competition in Houston on Feb. 25.

The trio will compete as the Bryan Tigers in the competition, which will feature 50 middle and high school teams from across the country. Other championships will be held in Flowood, MS, Flint, MI, and Fairmont, WV.