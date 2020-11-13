Harmony Science Academy offering free rapid tests to students and staff

BRYAN, Texas — Harmony Science Academy – Bryan is offering free rapid result COVID-19 tests to students and staff at school. This is part of a statewide program the school will begin offering Nov. 16.
Tests are available to staff and students who show symptoms of COVID-19 while on campus. Staff and students that are experiencing symptoms before coming to campus are not eligible for the on-site COVID-19 test.
The program uses BinaxNOW tests, which provide results in 15 minutes and are administered using a nasal swab in the front area of the nostril. Harmony Science Academy said the tests have shown to be highly accurate, with accuracy rates of 97-98% for symptomatic individuals.
Before COVID-19 tests are given, students must have a Student Consent Form for COVID-19 testing signed by a parent. All students receiving free COVID-19 testing at Harmony Science Academy will be evaluated by a health services staff or other trained designee before testing will be given. Parents will be contacted and informed that their student is experiencing symptoms and that they will be administering a BinaxNOW test.
The test administrator will also call to share the results after the test has been administered. The student’s parent or guardian will also get test results via text within 15 minutes and a confirmation email within 24 hours.