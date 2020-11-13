Harmony Science Academy offering free rapid tests to students and staff

Tests are available to staff and students who show symptoms of COVID-19 while on campus.

BRYAN, Texas — Harmony Science Academy – Bryan is offering free rapid result COVID-19 tests to students and staff at school. This is part of a statewide program the school will begin offering Nov. 16.

Tests are available to staff and students who show symptoms of COVID-19 while on campus. Staff and students that are experiencing symptoms before coming to campus are not eligible for the on-site COVID-19 test.

The program uses BinaxNOW tests, which provide results in 15 minutes and are administered using a nasal swab in the front area of the nostril. Harmony Science Academy said the tests have shown to be highly accurate, with accuracy rates of 97-98% for symptomatic individuals.

Before COVID-19 tests are given, students must have a Student Consent Form for COVID-19 testing signed by a parent. All students receiving free COVID-19 testing at Harmony Science Academy will be evaluated by a health services staff or other trained designee before testing will be given. Parents will be contacted and informed that their student is experiencing symptoms and that they will be administering a BinaxNOW test.