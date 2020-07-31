Help 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies as Bryan-College Station students return to school

The school supply drive will be accepting donations at 3 Blue Baker locations August 5-7.

BRYAN, Texas — The "Stuff the Bus" project is back, and they need YOU more than ever.

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is collecting school supplies for local elementary and intermediate school kids. Due to COVID-19, teachers and students are not able to share as many supplies this year, which means more kids are going to be in need of things like markers, pencils, notebooks, and paper.

"Stuff the Bus" is partnering with Blue Baker for their school supply drive this year, and you can donate supplies at the following locations:

Blue Baker at Mills Park Circle: Wednesday, August 5 from 5pm-8pm 4500 Mills Park Cir, College Station, TX 77845

Blue Baker at Dominik Drive: Thursday, August 6 from 5pm-8pm 201 Dominik Dr, College Station, TX 77840

Blue Baker at University Drive: Friday, August 7 from 5pm-8pm 800 University Dr E #100, College Station, TX 77840

You can also donate money at participating locations using a QR code until August 31, or you can donate at HERE.

If you have a child or know one who is in need of school supplies, and they are a part of Bryan or College Station ISD, let their school district know! The Junior League of Bryan-College Station gives all of the donated school supplies directly to BISD and CSISD for distribution to their students.