HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Update: The lockout has been lifted for Huntsville High School, but Huntsville Elementary and the Transportation & Administration Building remain on lockout.

Around 10:30 a.m. this morning, Huntsville ISD issued a lockout for Huntsville High School, Huntsville Elementary, and the HISD Transportation & HISD Administration Building.

Law enforcement is searching the area for a person of interest.

All exterior doors are secured and everyone is indoors.

"We are all safe and normal operations are occurring inside," said the school district's Facebook page. "Please do not call or attempt to come to these locations at this time or your access will be restricted. This is a precautionary measure. We will notify once the status is lifted."

