Local Schools

Kemp Carver Elementary to be awarded with $10,000 check on Wednesday, March 8

The check will be used to fund classroom projects to bring technologies, educational tools, and resources to teachers and students.
Credit: Kemp-Carver Elementary

BRYAN, Texas — Kemp-Carver Elementary in Bryan is set to be awarded a $10,000 check from Optimum and their education nonprofit DonorsChoose, according to a release from Altice USA.

The event will take place at the school at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, and will be presented by City Councilman Ray Arrington and Optimum representatives.

According to the release, the check will be used to fund classroom projects through DonorsChoose to bring educational tools, technologies, and resources to teachers and students.

