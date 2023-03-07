Kemp Carver Elementary to be awarded with $10,000 check on Wednesday, March 8

The check will be used to fund classroom projects to bring technologies, educational tools, and resources to teachers and students.

BRYAN, Texas — Kemp-Carver Elementary in Bryan is set to be awarded a $10,000 check from Optimum and their education nonprofit DonorsChoose, according to a release from Altice USA.

The event will take place at the school at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, and will be presented by City Councilman Ray Arrington and Optimum representatives.