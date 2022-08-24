Stephanie Baker, director of student life, said no events will be canceled despite looming cases.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M explains how this school year's events and activities will be impacted by the increasing number of monkeypox and COVID-19 cases in Brazos County.

It was also noted that several students expressed concern about global viruses, while expressing their Aggie pride. Stephanie Baker, director of student life at Texas A&M , said no events will be canceled despite looming cases.

"Campus will be very busy since we've welcomed the largest freshman class," said Baker. "We continue to monitor COVID, we encourage our students to test regularly." Baker believes the multiple COVID testing booths on campus and procedures A&M put in place, will keep activities and events safe.

Baker stated, "We stay monitoring, they've managed it through fish camp, we've managed it through grad camp, we managed it all summer through conferences so yeah we're ready to go."

The Texas A&M football season begins in two weeks, which will be Shondalyn Moore's first experience as a sophomore.

"I'm ready to get back into the Kyle field, I know it's gonna be big, everybody's ready for this football season," said Moore. "This is my first football game on a college level."

While Diego Hureta, a freshman at Texas A&M University, is looking forward to the season, he has reservations about the large number of students at the games on his first day on campus.

"I'm very worried about the football games, but it's going to be packed, but I'm very excited for them, with my nerves I'm very excited for all of these events," said Hureta.

Maddie Maxwell, a senior at Texas A&M, shared that it is a bittersweet moment for her. As she nears the end of her two-year stint with COVID-19, Maxwell is looking forward to some form of normalcy.

"Covid took a lot of our first and second year so kind of the normalcy of our last year, it's crazy I'm like not ready," said Maxwell.

Moore mentioned that people are still continuing to wear their masks.

"I am one of those students. I still wear my mask in the classroom. Most of us students still take it seriously," said Moore.

Texas A&M officials say that their schedule activities will continue as they monitor COVID and monkeypox outbreaks.