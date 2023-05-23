Navasota Police: 'all clear' given after suspicious bike rider prompts elementary school lockdowns

What was reported as a "prank on a friend" prompted two elementary school lockdowns in Navasota Tuesday morning, according to police.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Two Navasota elementary schools were placed on a temporary lockdown late Tuesday morning because of reports a suspicious bicyclist, according to a report from Navasota Police.

At 9:50 a.m., police were alerted to multiple reports of a suspicious man wearing dark clothing, riding a bicycle and possessing an assault weapon near Webb Elementary. It was also reported that the man was traveling toward Brule Elementary.

Navasota PD later contacted the school district. School officials then placed the elementary schools on a soft lockdown for safety.

After a sweep of the area, police were able to identify the individual and confirmed that the weapon they had was an airsoft rifle and not an actual firearm with live ammunition due to the rifle's orange safety markings.

The man later told police he "was playing a prank on a friend." The identity of the man was not revealed.

By 10:13 a.m., Navasota ISD gave an all clear report and lifted the lockdown.