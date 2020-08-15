Nearly 300 incoming Aggies awarded with huge honor

The Texas A&M Foundation awarded 297 students with one of the university's most prestigious scholarships, the President's Endowed Scholarship (PES).

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The next school year might look different than in years past, but nearly 300 incoming freshmen are already starting off the fall semester on the right foot. The Texas A&M Foundation awarded 297 students with one of the university's most prestigious scholarships, the President's Endowed Scholarship (PES).

The Texas A&M Foundation honors students based on their academic, extracurricular involvement and leadership skills throughout their high school career.

The scholarship provides $5,000 of aid for students' tuition and fees throughout their time at A&M. Tyson Voelkel, the president of the Texas A&M Foundation, said PES acts as a base for other scholarships that students can qualify for.

"It's to get them as close as possible to getting them full rides," said Voelkel. In some cases, not in all cases, but as often as we can."

Scholars receive the award for four years, or eight semesters of undergraduate study, as long as they maintain a 3.5 grade point ratio.

"It's about financial impact and for many students whose parents are out of work or being impacted by the economy in a negative way, this scholarship matters," Voelkel said.

PES recipient, Anna Wooldrik moved to College Station from Nebraska. The help the award brings to her is extremely beneficial.

“That was one of the reasons I came to visit was because I thought, ‘Wow, that’s an opportunity that’s hard to turn down,'" Wooldrik said. "It really makes it possible to even come here since I have to pay for my own college and finances were a big deal. When I got this scholarship, it was very exciting and I’m very grateful.”

The incoming Aggies believe they will be leaders on campus and plan to continue demonstrating throughout their time at A&M, even in a pandemic.

“It definitely makes me feel proud of the accomplishment," said Bailee CoVan, another recipient of PES. "There I things that I know I need to work to meet. “I know that I can.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, scholars were awarded virtually this year.

Since 1968, PES has supported 6,469 Aggies. The total amount of the endowment for PES has risen to $59.5 million because of donor support.