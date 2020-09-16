New RELLIS facility providing resources to fill workforce needs around Brazos Valley

The RELLIS Agriculture and Workforce Education Center is home to Texas A&M’s Agriculture Science program and Blinn College’s workforce training.

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas A&M University System and Blinn College are expanding their efforts to train the workforce around the Brazos Valley. In a collaborative effort alongside the Texas A&M Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications, the schools have opened its RELLIS Agriculture and Workforce Education Center.

“The best relationship we’ve seen by a university system and a community college is that between the Texas A&M System and Blinn College," said John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.

The facility is home to Texas A&M’s Agriculture Science program and Blinn College’s workforce training. These courses will prepare students for secondary teacher careers and the construction industry.

“Because it’s a partnership, our students get enriched because they have access to these wonderful new courses that they otherwise have access to," said Patrick Stover, the vice-chancellor of Texas A&M AgriLife.

The 38,000 square-foot-state-of-the-art complex incorporates teaching and simulation technology for spaces for students to utilize. As well, it features two pavilions that work like a giant lab. It gives students the chance to work on projects with the very equipment they’ll use in their careers.

“They’ll be able to get world-class, first-class training at this facility and go out into the market-place to get high demand positions with high wages to match that," said Mary Hensley, chancellor of Blinn College District.

The schools believe this new facility will help ensure the Brazos Valley is as recession-proof as possible and provide jobs that will be here for the long run.

“I don’t think there will ever be a time we don’t ever need a plumber or we don’t ever need an electrician, we will need these jobs forever," Hensley said.