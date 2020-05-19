News across Brazos Valley Schools

From scholarship recipients, grants, and Teacher of the Year awards, students and teachers across the Brazos Valley are doing extraordinary things!

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD

Band senior send-off

The Bryan High School Band is having a senior send-off for graduating band members and their families on Wednesday, May 20th, from 6:30-7PM in the horseshoe lot behind the band hall.

Seniors and their families are encouraged to decorate their car and come pick up their band blanket and other traditional senior givings. Although out-of-car socializing will not be allowed, seniors and families are encouraged to come photo-read as they should expect to have their picture taken outside their decorated vehicle with senior gifts in hand.

Food service team appreciation

Monday afternoon, Brenham ISD confirmed that a food service staff member received a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, but was not involved in the distribution of the boxed meals. But out of an abundance of caution, all the members of the food services team who worked with this employee are quarantining for the next 14 days and a new preparation and distribution team will be taking over.

The food service team continues to serve on the frontlines during this pandemic and adapts continuously to make sure they're doing everything to keep families and children safe. Superintendent Dr. Walter Jackson applauds the Brenham ISD team, “Words can’t express our gratitude for these staff members, whose work and dedication enable us to continue to deliver a critical service to our students during this uncertain time”.

2020 Jim Beard Memorial Scholarship recipient

The Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce is introduced Drew Wagner as the recipient of the 2020 Jim Beard Memorial Scholarship. After graduating from Anderson-Shiro Senior High School, Drew plans to attend Blinn College to receive a Degree of Applied Science in Welding Technology. This degree will allow him to work outside, travel and use his learned skills to continue the farming and ranching business that his great grandfather began back in the 1930’s. He plans to use this scholarship to continue his education and return to his community to continue to help it thrive.

Congrats Drew!

Employee of the Year Awards

A big thank you to all employees who work tirelessly to keep our Brazos Valley schools up and running, and congratulations to College Station ISD employees who were announced employee of the year Monday evening.

The district teacher of the year winners will have an opportunity to advance through the Region 6 Education Service Center as part of the selection process for the 2021 Texas Teacher of the Year. It is a great honor to be chosen by one’s colleagues, peers, and campus as Teacher of the Year.

A list of all the Employee of the Year recipients announced are listed below.

College Hills Elementary - Paula Henderson (SPED - CASL K-2)

Creek View Elementary - Christina Moring (4th Grade)

Forest Ridge Elementary - Sara Leader (3rd Grade ELA)

Greens Prairie Elementary - Elizabeth Simpson (Kindergarten)

Pebble Creek Elementary - Jennie Bennett (1st Grade Self-Contained)

River Bend Elementary - Amy Merritt (Kindergarten)

Rock Prairie Elementary - Kristin Williams (4th Grade)

South Knoll Elementary - Kathy Smith (Dyslexia Intervention)

Southwood Valley Elementary - Leila Garcia (Kindergarten)

Spring Creek Elementary - Melanie Young (3rd Grade)

Cypress Grove Intermediate - Diane Gillum (English)

Oakwood Intermediate - Mike Korczynski (SPED - Adaptive Behavior)

Pecan Trail Intermediate - David Childers (6th Grade PE)

A&M Consolidated Middle School - Melinda Loggins (Art)

College Station Middle School - Chris Ribardo (US History)

Wellborn Middle School - Wendy Miles (7th Grade Science)

A&M Consolidated High School - Chelsea Grenier (Biology, Anatomy, & Physiology)

A&M Consolidated High School - Belinda Pruitt (AB Calculus & Pre-AP Precalculus)

College Station High School - Judith Foster (ESL 9-12)

College Station High School - Cindy Knapek (AP Physics, Pre-AP Chemistry & Chem 1)

College View High School - Lara Patterson (English I - III; College and Career)

College View High School - Angela Wolf (PE & Health)

College Hills Elementary - Stephanie Rojas (Bilingual Receptionist)

Creek View Elementary - Becky Jenkins (Receptionist)

Forest Ridge Elementary - Afshan Rasheed (Pre-K Assistant Teacher)

Greens Prairie Elementary - Angela Dusek (Resource Assistant)

Pebble Creek Elementary - Amy Barrera (Administrative Assistant)

River Bend Elementary - Angie LaBove (Administrative Assistant)

Rock Prairie Elementary - Rhonda Barrett (Attendance/Registrar

South Knoll Elementary - Mary Schoeneck (Library Assistant)

Southwood Valley Elementary - Russell White (RTI Instructional Assistant)

Spring Creek Elementary - Tammy Diamond (Instructional Assistant)

Cypress Grove Intermediate - Jan DeCoste (Attendance/Receptionist)

Oakwood Intermediate - Kelvin Felder (Instructional Assistant - ISS)

Pecan Trail Intermediate - Ashley Hayes (Principal's Secretary)

A&M Consolidated Middle School - Alyssa Kubichek (AB Paraprofessional)

College Station Middle School - Lisa Kanetzky (Instructional Assistant)

Wellborn Middle School - Joshua Booker (Life Skills Paraprofessional)

A&M Consolidated High School - Krystal Bridges (Counselor Administrative Assistant)

A&M Consolidated High School - Kendra Lundy (Attendance Clerk)

College Station High School - Julie Wellman (High School Textbook Coordinator)

College Station High School - Christina Sweeney (Admin Assistant - Substitute Coordinator)

College View High School - Audrea Constancio (Admin Assistant)

Forest Ridge Elementary - Louise V. Kaecker (Child Nutrition)

College Hills Elementary - Rosalba Barrios (Custodial)

River Bend Elementary - Gloria Ealoms (Custodial)

Spring Creek Elementary - Candida A. Hernandez (Custodial)

Pebble Creek - Naomi Martinez (Child Nutrition Manager)

Cypress Grove Intermediate - Fidencio Guevara (Head Custodian)

Oakwood Intermediate - Donna Morrison (Child Nutrition)

Pecan Trail Intermediate - Maria Tejeda (Custodial)

College Station Middle School - Maria Maldonado (Custodial)

Wellborn Middle School - Anthony Curda (Head Custodian)

A&M Consolidated Middle School - Thelma Whitfield (Head Custodian)

A&M Consolidated High School - John Tohkubbi (Head Custodian)

A&M Consolidated High School - Kenneth Ray Oaks (Custodian)

College Station High School - Ross Satterwhite (Campus Technology)

Child Nutrition Department - Amina Khan (Child Nutrition)

Transportation - Debra Johnson (Head Dispatcher)

Brazos Valley

The United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet Grants $6,500

The United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet is a group of passionate high school students from Allen Academy, A&M Consolidated High School, Bryan Collegiate High School, Bryan High School, College Station High School, College View High School and Rudder High School who raising funds and help others in the Brazos Valley.

This month, the Youth Leadership Cabinet students reviewed the applications and made funding decisions, awarding up to $1,000 for programs working to make an impact in the areas of health, education and financial stability in the Brazos Valley.

The youth leaders picked the following non-profits to receive the 2020 Community Builders Grants.

Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

Brazos Valley School of Inquiry and Creativity

Catholic Charities of Central Texas

Family Promise of Bryan-College Station

Grimes Health Resource Center

Health for All

Prenatal Clinic

Ronald McDonald House

The Bridge Ministries

Twin City Mission