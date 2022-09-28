12-year-old female arrested after making Snapchat threat to Rayburn intermediate

The female was arrested for False Alarm or Report, which is a Class A misdemeanor and can result in a state felony charge.

BRYAN, Texas — A 12-year-old has been arrested after making threats towards Rayburn intermediate school on SnapChat on Fri, Sept. 23.

The threat at the time was quickly determined to not be credible, according to authorities. However, the threat did cause afternoon dismissal at the school to be delayed.

Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Clay Falls said "we take all threats seriously and those responsible for even hoaxes will face prosecution as allowed by Texas law."

The day prior, on Thurs, Sept. 22, Bryan High School was subject to hoax threats when an active shooter threat was called in on the non-emergency phone line. Authorities quickly determined the threat to be unfounded.

Schools around the Lone Star State have been subject to similar incidents of unsubstantiated threats that have prompted lockdowns and even temporary cancellation of classes since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. In fact, making threats against schools—real or fake—can carry a felony charge.