Rockdale ISD kicks off four-day work week change for 2023-2024 school year

Rockdale ISD resumed classes on Tuesday. They are one of the few districts in the Brazos Valley to adopt a 4-day work week.

ROCKDALE, Texas — Class is back in session for the Rockdale ISD Tigers, returning to the classroom on Tuesday with a new change in their plans: a four-day school week.

Despite scorching temperatures outside, Rockdale welcomed their students back early for the first day of classes. However, this school year is unique, as Rockdale is one of the few district that transitioned to a four-day work week for the 2023-2024 school year, which the district announced back in March.

"For the students I don't think it was that much of a shift for them we had already been doing a four and half work day week," said superintendent Denise Monzingo.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from parents, the Rockdale superintendent ultimately said that the changes would benefit students and teachers more.

She says it's merely a reflection of how education has shifted.

"Doing something a little different, I think in education we've realized it's just time to make some changes and kind of think outside the box on what we need to do," said Monzingo. "And what's good for kids, and good for families."

Monzingo went on to explain how being in a small district like Rockdale, it's tougher to attract experienced educators. So to compensate, this year will be different where they will cater to student and educator needs.

"We're gonna spend Friday morning when are teachers are here doing professional development and then the afternoon they will get to spend time doing the work they need to do."

The Fridays that students won't have classes will be split between choose tutoring or extracurricular activities, all efforts to lessen the load the education industry has faced in the past handful of years.

From teachers, to students and parents, Rockdale is hoping for this school year to be a smooth one.

