Rockdale PD, ISD administration investigating AirDropped threat image at Rockdale Junior High

ROCKDALE, Texas — All schools in Rockdale ISD were temporarily placed on lockdown on Tues, Oct. 11 after a student at Rockdale Junior High air dropped an image of a threat to several other students' phones, according to a press release from Rockdale ISD.

After campus and district administrators were notified of the potential threat during lunchtime, the school was placed on "Secure Lockout", which prevented anybody from entering or exiting campus buildings while police investigated the threat, according to the district.

"The number one priority in these situations is making sure our students and staff remain safe," the district wrote in a release.

The secure lockout was lifted at 3 p.m. and no injuries were been reported.