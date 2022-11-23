Rudder High School Football hold T-shirt sale for severely injured coach

Coach Calvin Hill, who coaches track and football for the school, was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 20.

BRYAN, Texas — In the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 20, a wrong-way crash occurred in the 2800 block of Hwy 6 new Post Oak Mall. One person was killed, and two were injured in the crash.

One of those injured was Rudder High School football and track coach Calvin Hill.

To raise money for coach Hill, the Rudder football team has put together shirts with "Tough as Hill" branding to raise money for the coach's and his family.

Shirts are $25 each, and a link to order a shirt can be found here. Payment for the shirts is done through Venmo and can be sent to @hayliedouglas.

Updates on how and when to pick up shirts will be posted on the Rudder football Twitter here or by Haylie Douglas on Facebook.