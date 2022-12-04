Rudder high school girls & boys gymnastics headed to the state finals

The success both the programs have seen doesn't just come out of thin air.

BRYAN, Texas — Both the boys and girls teams at Rudder finished second in the region respectively with some of its gymnasts, even finishing in first place in certain events.

"I think I have five all-rounders out of the seven," Rudder girls gymnastics Head Coach Cali Currie said. "So they're very strong on their four apparatus, and I think that's what makes the difference for us, just being a small team and being able to come with strong all-rounders."

Coach Currie has been coaching gymnastics for Bryan ISD since 1997. Her program at Rudder has been one of the state's best and currently ranks 8th overall.

"We definitely have a lot of laughs, especially practice, but I feel like being closer just gives us the experience to grow with each other and encourage each other throughout the meet," Rudder gymnast Macy Fletcher said.

The success both the programs have seen doesn't just come out of thin air. Having one of the only gymnastics facilities in the area, a middle school program, great coaching, and hard-working athletes have been the Rangers' recipe for success.

"When you go out there to compete, it's just you, you're the only one out there performing on the apparatus and the score that you get, that's the score that you earn," Rudder boys gymnastics Head Coach Omar Loya said. "So put the work in so you get the best score that you can in gymnastics as well as in life."

That type of message and caring for his gymnast is something that resonates with Rudder gymnast Asher Rice.

"Coach Loya is just the best coach I've ever had. Like the most, like informative and helpful throughout everything," Rice said. he understands whenever you're going through something, you just can't get a certain skill."