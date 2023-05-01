BISD, Rudder High School unveil long-awaited classrooms to ring in the New Year

Bryan ISD faculty and staff revealed 14 additional classrooms for Rudder High School that were granted through the 2020 BISD school bond.

BRYAN, Texas — Saint Nick may be gone until next December, but he's left some green-painted presents for one school district for 2023.

Thursday morning for the Bryan Independent School District was described as Christmas all over again, unwrapping a long awaited present that stemmed from 2020, BISD's $175 million dollar bond to improve Rudder High School.

Now it's come to life in 2023.

It's a gift BISD Executive Director of Student Leadership Brian Merrell was overjoyed to give to their students.

"We got to unwrap a present. Ms. Leighton says three years ago, it was purchased, it'd been wrapped, and we got to open it today," said Merrell. "We are just so appreciative to the community for voting for the 2020 bond, for the school board and for the architects the construction, for everyone in their due diligence in putting this beautiful 14 classroom facility together," said Merrell.

"As they made their way in, it was like Christmas morning, you could hear the kids squealing and taking pictures, and just really enjoying what the community built," added Merrell.

Even Marcus Heard, a former student of Rudder High School, came to see the long awaited new additions. He even admitted that he was awestruck at the transformation of what used to be portables and wooden structures has turned into for the school.

"This is beautiful. I'm glad the community did this for us," said Heard. "You know I love this addition. I do love the colors, of course. It's always good when it's in Rudder green, but it's beautiful to see it and be a part of this history that's being built."

Merrell shared how thrilled BISD staff is to bring in the new year this way, with more to come throughout the year despite the lengthy process to make it all happen.