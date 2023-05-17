Rudder High School student receives Bryan Noon Lions Club CTE Student of the Year award

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School senior Cecilia Lopez was presented with the Bryan Noon Lions Club CTE Student of the Year award on Tuesday.
As a part of the award, Lopez was awarded a $500 scholarship. She also will be attending Sam Houston State University post-graduation to study photography.
During her time with the Bryan Noon Lions Club, Lopez captured campus and sports moments featuring the Rangers.
Rudder High School's graduation will be held at Reed Arena on Saturday, May 27 from noon to 2 p.m.