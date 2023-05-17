Rudder High School student receives Bryan Noon Lions Club CTE Student of the Year award

As a part of the award, senior Cecilia Lopez was presented a $500 scholarship from the Lion's Club.

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School senior Cecilia Lopez was presented with the Bryan Noon Lions Club CTE Student of the Year award on Tuesday.

As a part of the award, Lopez was awarded a $500 scholarship. She also will be attending Sam Houston State University post-graduation to study photography.

During her time with the Bryan Noon Lions Club, Lopez captured campus and sports moments featuring the Rangers.