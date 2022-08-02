Salvation Army announces 13th annual back to school shopping event

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan/College Station Salvation Army will be hosting its 13th annual Back To School shopping event at the Walmart on Briar crest Drive on August 4 starting at 9:45 a.m.
Event coordinators said they would give $100 to 30 children participating in the Salvation Army's character-building program to spend on back-to-school items.
It was noted that children will be accompanied by adult volunteers as they shop for clothing, school supplies, and other essential items for the upcoming school year.
