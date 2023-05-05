Sam Houston State graduating seniors are not allowed to walk on stage this year

Graduation is one week away for four-year university students here in the Brazos Valley, but not all will have the same experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Controversy is sparking over in Huntsville after a last-minute change won't allow Sam Houston State graduating seniors to walk the stage during this year's commencement.

"I was extremely upset and frustrated whenever I first heard about it. It originally started out as a rumor and I was completely baffled at what was happening," Graduating Senior Rayven Criswell said. "I called the registrar's office and got a confirmation from them."

The university is citing safety concerns as the reason behind the change, saying in a statement, "The university is committed to hosting an event that is accessible and as safe as possible for all guests and participants."

"It's taking away a tradition, in my opinion, walking on stage is something that I feel like a lot of people take a lot of pride in, including myself," Criswell said. Walking on the floor, it's kind of like, Oh, that's cool, I guess. You know, you still got to walk."

According to Criswell, workers in the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum, where graduation is held, the same stage was recently used for a ring ceremony last month and will be used later this year for high school graduations.

"None of my grandparents, my parents. nobody went to college, they never got the opportunity," Criswell said. "For me to graduate and walk the stage meant so much to me and my entire family."