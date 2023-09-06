Sam Houston State's Master Plan looks to expand all facilities

The university's master plan will focus on creating a wide range of degree programs especially for industries that are growing in demand.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Sam Houston State University is looking into some big campus changes to accommodate to their projected increase in enrollment over the next decade.

"Its basically a 10 year plan about how the physical facilities are going to respond to the needs of the campus students faculties and staff over the next 10 years," said SHSU Chief Financial Officer, Amanda Withers.

The university's master plan will focus on creating a wide range of degree programs that look to bring future employees to industries that are in need of staff, making recent college grads a perfect fit for their needs.

"Right now we are adding a handful especially in the health sciences area as well a some in date science and some of the ones that are really responsive to what we're seeing in the industry and workforce," explained Withers.

The nursing shortage in Texas is one of the issues Sam Houston State is hoping to help combat and solve with their expansion.

"So we currently have our nursing program housed in our Woodlands center right now that is a one single building campus with a parking garage as well and so looking at potentially renovating that building so that we can actually double the size of our nursing cohorts because that is such a critical need in Texas is well trained nurses," said Withers.