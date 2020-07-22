Snook ISD pushing back school start date

SNOOK, Texas — Snook ISD is pushing back its fall start date one week to give teachers and staff additional time to prepare for on-campus and at-home instruction.
The school board voted to have students start classes on Aug. 19.
Snook ISD is still preparing an instructional plan and hopes to share it with the community as soon as possible. District leaders said they want to ensure families and students that on-campus learning will be a safe learning environment. They are reviewing state public guidance and are collaborating around the district to make sure that everything has been considered before posting a plan.
The school district does have a public health plan in place that includes following the governor's orders and TEA guidance, providing PPE to all students and staff, sanitize learning spaces regularly and more.