One girl accomplishes her dream by competing in the Special Olympics.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Over in Navasota students across the Brazos Valley got to compete in the Special Olympics. Giving the differently-abled a chance to shine. One girl was even able to accomplish her dream.

Allison Vancooney has been running for as long as she can remember. Something her parents said she’s always had a passion for.

“She was chomping at the bit, you could tell she was very excited. Every time one of the guy groups got done she was like is it my turn," said Christal and Adam Vancooney, Allison's parents.

Allison’s mom said Allison was diagnosed with speech and development issues at the age of two but quickly developed a love for running. Her life skills teacher said she’s even a natural leader in the classroom.

“She loves running, she loves doing activities, she loves friends, she can move around on her own, follows directions very well. She’s great to have in there," said Lacy Alvarado, Allison's Life Skills Teacher.

Allison and many other students competed in the Special Olympics in Navasota. Never letting their disabilities stop them from crossing the finish line, Allison was even able to accomplish something she’s been longing for a long time: winning first place in both of her races.

“It was all her idea, she wanted to do it so she did it and we’ll back up whatever she wants to do," said Allison's parents.

Navasota Mayor Bert Miller said that the Special Olympics has been happening in Navasota for 15 years. Opening doors for students and allowing them to compete in all types of events.

“There’s been a lot of opportunities for the kids and they don’t always get a lot of opportunities so we’re glad we got to participate," said Miller.

Now he hopes next year gets more people involved in a competition that brings competitors closer together for a worthy cause.

“It’s gonna be hard to top but maybe get a chance to get more schools and more opportunities to have fun," said Miller.

As for Allison's parents, they couldn’t be more proud of their little girl.