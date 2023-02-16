Sul Ross Elementary students hold 25th Valentines for Veterans program

The Valentines for Veterans program has been performed at Sul Ross Elementary for 25 years.

BRYAN, Texas — On Thursday, Feb. 16, Sul Ross Elementary held their 25th Valentines for Veterans program.

The event provides student and staff of the Bryan ISD campus the opportunity to pay tribute to local veterans who served in the Armed Forces. On Thursday, students performed songs, waved flags, and a variety of different skits to show their appreciation for veterans across the country.

Lisa Tarver, an educator at Sul Ross Elementary, has planned the program for years at the school. She also made the point of the program to honor first responders and asked students and staff to send pictures of their family members who served in the line of duty.

“When they bring their pictures to me of their uncle, and great-grandad’s photo, and sometimes it allows them to rediscover some history the family hasn’t really talked about," said Tarver.